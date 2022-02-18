Russia's Ukraine threat and worries on Fed rate hikes could make for a turbulent week in markets

The stock market faces another turbulent week, as investors watch the situation in Ukraine and continue to adjust portfolios ahead of the Federal Reserve's interest rate hikes.

Stocks were rocked in both directions in the past week, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average seeing its worst day of the year Thursday. The three major averages slumped Friday afternoon, and all three are on pace for losses of more than 1% on the week. Tech, energy and consumer discretionary were among the worst performing sectors during trading on Friday.

A few Fed speakers are on the calendar in the four-day week ahead, including Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester and Fed Governor Christopher Waller Thursday. Earnings continue to roll in, including reports from retailers Macy's and Home Depot. There are also a number of economic reports, including durable goods, consumer spending and inflation data.

"Maybe the biggest issue [for the market] next week is technical," said Jim Paulsen, chief investment strategist at The Leuthold Group.

The market continued to fluctuate with developments surrounding Russia's threat to invade Ukraine and its buildup of troops along the Ukraine border.

"The problem with Russia, is what's the end game? It could just go on forever … When you look ahead, the thing that's going to change this is if they go in or there's a total pullout, and what's going to bring a pullout any time soon," Paulsen said.

He said stocks had looked set to break out higher before Russia's threat against Ukraine started to weigh on the market. About two weeks ago, the S&P 500 tried to retake 4,600 after touching a low of 4,222 on Jan. 24.

"It was doing that despite all the Fed stuff and inflation. The market was OK with it. Russia brought it all down. Now you are in a situation where if we break low enough, we have to break that low," said Paulsen.

On Friday, Russia prepared to carry out more drills near Ukraine's border, while the U.S. continued to press for a diplomatic solution.

"As an investor, that leaves you hanging there, and technically you have to wonder if we're going down to test that low," said Paulsen. "I don't know about the next 60 days, but the next six months should be good."

Chart analysis is not guaranteed to predict the path of the market, but many investors set their sights on key technical levels since so many investors react to them and algorithms are programmed around them. They also become a guide when fundamentals are very uncertain.

Watching the charts

Scott Redler, chief strategic officer at T3Live.com, watches the short-term technicals. He sees a good chance that the S&P 500 revisits that January low in a retest.

"The narrative for this year is inflation, and the Fed removing accommodation. We may get a knee-jerk reaction on the Russia-Ukraine situation," said Redler. He said even if the Russian threat fades, the market could still face volatility as the Fed moves to raise interest rates starting in March.