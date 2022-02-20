How Olympic speed skater Apolo Ohno learned to conquer his self-doubt

When Olympic speed skater Apolo Ohno hung up his skates for good in 2010, finding a path forward wasn't exactly easy for him.

In fact, the eight-time medalist calls the retirement from the sport that made him a household name, "the great divorce."

"The experience was abrupt; it was fast, it was a bit scary," Ohno said.

"I had this one identity that I was married to, that had given me so much," he said. "I needed to divorce from that identity in a way, not to lose everything in terms of those attributes that built all these experiences in my character today, but also to explore new ones."

Ohno, now 39, is the most decorated U.S. Winter Olympian of all time. His post-Olympic job titles include sports analyst, entrepreneur, speaker and author. He also was ABC's "Dancing With the Stars" champ in 2007.

These days, Ohno is, among other things, a partner with venture firm Tribe Capital, which invests in early-stage founders and technology companies and has $1.3 billion in assets under management.

His latest book, "Hard Pivot: Embrace Change. Find Purpose. Show Up Fully," hits bookstores this week. In it, he hopes to impart what he learned since he retired from speed skating, lessons that he believes will be particularly helpful for those in the midst of the Great Reshuffle, also known as the Great Resignation. In the past year, millions of Americans have walked away from their jobs after reevaluating their lives amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

"The greatest amounts of growth come when we are faced with the harshest challenges," Ohno said. "Those times come when we need to reinvent, when we need to pivot."