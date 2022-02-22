Will Putin's troops stop in eastern Ukraine? The world waits for Russia's next move

Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks at a joint press conference with German Chancellor O. Scholz (SPD) after several hours of one-on-one talks in the Kremlin. Scholz met the Russian president for talks on the situation on the Ukrainian-Russian border.

The world is waiting to see what happens next in Ukraine after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered Russian forces to move into breakaway regions of the eastern part of the country.

In the course of a dramatic few hours on Monday evening, Putin said Russia would recognize the independence of two self-proclaimed and pro-Russian republics in eastern Ukraine, and then said he would send Russian troops to the region on a "peacekeeping" mission.

Many fear that the sending of troops into the so-called Donetsk People's Republic and Luhansk People's Republic — areas in the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine that have been backed by Russia — is a precursor to a full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

The West has condemned Putin's latest move on Russia's neighbor with the U.S., EU and U.K. all expected to announce new sanctions on Russia.

The U.S. was swift to announce preliminary sanctions related to the separatist regions in eastern Ukraine, banning American citizens from investment, trade or finance there. Elsewhere, EU leaders condemned Putin's announcement calling it a "blatant violation of international law" and pledging new sanctions on Russia, as did the U.K.'s Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

The Russia-Ukraine crisis has grown largely out of Ukraine's pivot toward the West in recent years and Russia's desire to keep its former Soviet territories under its influence and sway.

Russia has recently demanded that Ukraine, a country that aspires to join the EU and NATO, is never allowed to become a member of the military alliance and wanted to see NATO roll back its deployments in eastern Europe. Those demands were refused, although diplomatic talks have continued to try to avert a deepening crisis.

Putin has long-extolled the historical ties between Russia and Ukraine and did so again on Monday when he announced Moscow's recognition of the breakaway "republics," as he stated in a televised address that "modern Ukraine was entirely created by Russia."