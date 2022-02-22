Don't panic. Here's how to keep your emotions out of your investment decisions

The ups and downs of the stock market may have you tempted to make changes to your portfolio.

Yet time and again experts will tell you to never let emotions drive your investing decisions.

This week, fear may be a factor for investors watching developments between Russia and Ukraine. Russian President Vladimir Putin said Monday he would recognize the independence of two breakaway regions in Ukraine, and later ordered forces into both regions.

The market was unsettled on Tuesday, following a week of losses by the major averages.

However, the ups and downs of the stock market are a normal part of the investing journey, said financial advisor Mitch Goldberg, president of ClientFirst Strategy in Melville, New York.

"It's what you do before a plunge that counts, not the hasty reactions that come during and after, when you have no time to think," he said.

More from Invest in You:

A 'money disorder' may be behind your growing debt

The ultimate retirement planning guide for 2022

This worker took 3 months off with pay to go to Europe

While market experts said they didn't see evidence of panic in the market, it's normal for people to feel panicked during heightened volatility, said financial psychologist Dr. Brad Klontz, associate professor of practice in financial psychology and behavioral finance at Creighton University Heider College of Business.

It's the way the human brain is programmed, with our emotional brains bigger and more powerful than our rational brains, he explained.

"Go ahead and panic," Klonz said. "Don't panic about the fact that you are panicking."