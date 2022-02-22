Parents face a surprise ‘kiddie tax’ bill if children are trading stocks

If your teen or adult child in college has been dabbling in stocks or cryptocurrency, their gains may trigger a surprise bill at tax time.

That's because of the so-called "kiddie tax," an extra levy for parents once their child's investment income — capital gains, dividends and interest — exceeds a certain threshold.

"It combats the ability to shift brokerage accounts to your kids," said Dan Herron, a San Luis Obispo, California-based certified financial planner and CPA with Elemental Wealth Advisors.

Previously, higher-income parents moved assets to their children's accounts to pay lower taxes on earnings. However, the IRS added kiddie tax to crack down on this practice.

More from Personal Finance:

Made a profit selling your home? Here's how to avoid a tax bomb

After-tax 401(k) contributions can be a game-changer for big savers

Here's what every taxpayer needs to know this season

Kiddie tax may apply to children under age 18, or under age 24 if they're full-time students, meaning parents with college kids may still be affected.

Here's how it works: Let's say a 22-year-old college student made $5,000 from investing. While the first $1,100 is tax-free, the student will owe levies on the next $1,100 at their rate.

"Beyond that, gains get taxed at the parents' rate," said Olga Espiritu, a CFP and president of Tree Of Life Wealth Advisory Group in Cooper City, Florida.

Any profit above $2,200 is subject to kiddie tax, charged to the parents at their rate, assuming the student is full-time and a dependent on their tax return.

In this case, the parents would pay levies on $2,800, which is $5,000 minus the $2,200.