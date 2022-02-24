Your 2021 child care costs could mean an $8,000 tax credit. Here's who qualifies

If you paid for child care last year, that expense could be valuable when you prepare your 2021 tax return.

Along with some other tax changes, the "child and dependent care tax credit" was expanded in several ways. The upshot is that many households will get a bigger tax break, and the credit could reach more people than it has before.

In other words, it's worth checking whether you qualify even if you were unable to get the tax break in the past, said Henry Grzes, lead manager for tax practice and ethics with the American Institute of CPAs.

The average national cost for an infant in full-time child care is $9,991 annually, according to ValuePenguin research. Generally, the cost of care goes down as the child gets older, although it can still easily run into the thousands of dollars per year depending on where you live and the specific type of care.

The child and dependent care tax credit — which is different from the more familiar child tax credit — generally gives parents some help covering the cost of care for children under age 13 or adult dependents. The expanded version, which was enacted as part of the American Rescue Plan Act almost a year ago, is for last year only and reverts to the previous rules for the 2022 tax season.

The general qualifications didn't change, however. That is, the credit is only available for dependent care provided so that you could go to work or look for work (or, perhaps, attend school). Generally speaking, you (and your spouse, for joint tax returns,) must have earned income during the year to claim the credit.