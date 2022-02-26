LIVE UPDATES
Ukraine says it has repelled Russian attacks in Kyiv
This is CNBC's live blog tracking Saturday's developments in Russia's attack on Ukraine. See below for the latest updates.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Saturday that Kyiv had managed to repel Russian attacks overnight and his army was still in control of the capital.
Street fighting took place with Russian forces closing in on the city. Missile strikes also continue in Kyiv with one high-rise apartment block taking damage.
