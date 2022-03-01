Americans are eager for more monthly child tax credit checks. Future payments could come with work requirements

Parents and children participate in a demonstration organized by the ParentsTogether Foundation in support of the child tax credit portion of the Build Back Better bill outside of the U.S. Capitol on Dec. 13, 2021.

When President Joe Biden delivers his State of the Union address on Tuesday, he may tout the benefits of a pending social spending package that could deliver more money to Americans.

Biden may propose extending the expanded child tax credit that came with monthly payments of up to $300 per child to eligible families last year.

Those checks stopped in January, because the payments were only authorized for 2021.

Thus far, Democrats have failed to pass to the Build Back Better package through a simple majority, which would expand the maximum credit of $3,600 per child under age six and $3,000 for children ages 6 through 17.

More from Personal Finance:

Your 2021 child care costs could mean an $8,000 tax credit

Parents face a surprise 'kiddie tax' bill if children are trading stocks

Here's what every taxpayer needs to know this season

Families who are eligible for the expanded credit may see more money come to them when they file their taxes this year, as just half of the total child tax credit was sent via monthly payments.

However, for 2022, the credit has reverted back to $2,000 per child with no monthly payments.

Washington lawmakers may still revisit expanding the child tax credit. But the changes they may make could look a lot different than the aid put in place last year.

"The pandemic relief arguments for the child tax credit are no longer there," said Erica York, economist at the Tax Foundation. "Now this is about do we want to make this fundamental change to the child tax credit long-term."