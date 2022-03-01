Jeep, Dodge maker Stellantis aims to double revenue to $335 billion by 2030

In this article STLA-IT

Chris Feuell, CEO of Chrysler brand of Stellantis, introduces the all-electric Chrysler Airflow Concept vehicle during a Stellantis press event at CES 2022 at the Las Vegas Convention Center on January 5, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Alex Wong | Getty Images

Stellantis, formerly known as Fiat Chrysler, intends to double its net revenues to 300 billion euros ($335 billion) by 2030, CEO Carlos Tavares announced Tuesday. The automaker plans to do so while sustaining a double-digit operating profit margin as it largely moves to all-electric vehicles, Tavares said during an investor presentation outlining Stellantis' business plans through 2030. The plans echo those of other major automakers such as Volkswagen and General Motors to remain profitable while transitioning to all-electric vehicles. The transitions are being driven by increasingly stronger global emissions regulations and Tesla's rise to become the world's most valued automaker by market cap. Stellantis – the world's fourth-largest carmaker – plans to increase its software-based businesses and services and sell 5 million all-electric vehicles by 2030, including all passenger car sales in Europe and 50% passenger cars and light-duty trucks in the U.S.

"We are moving, and we are moving fast to be a mobility-tech company," Tavares said during the event. The automaker plans to generate more than 20 billion euros ($22.3 billion) in industrial free cash flow in 2030. It also is targeting 25% to 30% dividend payout ratio and intends to repurchase up to 5% of outstanding common shares through 2025. Stellantis plans to be carbon-neutral by 2038, with a 50% reduction by 2030, the company said. The announcements did little for the company's stock. Stellantis shares on the New York Stock Exchange were down Tuesday morning by about 4% to $17.50 a share. The company's stock is up about 10% since the merger. Stellantis was formed by the merger of Fiat Chrysler and France-based Groupe PSA in January 2021. It has 14 individual auto brands, including Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Jeep and Peugeot.

Stellantis will launch the Jeep brand's first all-electric SUV in early 2023. The company previewed the vehicle on March 1, 2022 during an investor day. Stellantis