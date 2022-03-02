Ghislaine Maxwell juror will take Fifth to avoid answering if he lied on questionnaire in sex crime trial

Ghislaine Maxwell listens as Lisa Rocchio sits in the witness box as she is questioned by Assistant U.S. Attorney Lara Pomerantz during a hearing to discuss which expert witnesses will be able to testify at Maxwell's upcoming sex crimes trial in New York, U.S., in this courtroom sketch on November 10, 2021.

The juror accused of lying on a questionnaire before he was seated in the trial that convicted Ghislaine Maxwell for sex crimes related to Jeffrey Epstein will exercise his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination at an upcoming court hearing, his lawyer says.

Federal prosecutors in turn said they will seek an order compelling Juror 50, who is refusing to answer questions, to testify at that hearing, according to a new filing in U.S. District Court in Manhattan.

Juror 50 allegedly failed to disclose that he was a victim of sexual abuse as a child on the questionnaire during jury selection for Maxwell's trial.

But the man, whose name CNBC is not publishing, later told reporters he had disclosed that fact to fellow jurors during deliberations in the case.

Maxwell's lawyers have cited Juror 50's actions in asking Judge Alison Nathan to toss out the British socialite's conviction in December for procuring underage girls to be sexually abused by Epstein. Attorneys also want Maxwell to be granted a new trial.

Those lawyers argue that if Juror 50 had truthfully answered the questionnaire, which asked prospective jurors if they had ever been sexually abused, they would have challenged his selection for the trial, potentially keeping him off the jury.