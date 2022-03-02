Ukraine raises $270 million from sale of war bonds to fund army as Russia's invasion continues

Ukrainian soldiers are seen in the north of Donetsk, Ukraine on February 23, 2022.

Ukraine's government issued war bonds on Tuesday and said it has raise about 8.14 billion Ukrainian hryvnia ($270 million).

The country's finance ministry said in a tweet the bonds will have a yield of 11% with a tenure of one year.

"The proceeds from the bonds will be used to meet the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and to ensure the uninterrupted provision of the state's financial needs under the war," the ministry tweeted a day earlier. Its website is currently down.

The nominal value per bond is 1,000 hryvnia ($33).

The government also put up bonds with a tenure of two months and a 10% yield. That raised another $7 million.

The bond sale was carried out through dealers including Citigroup, Austria's Raiffeisen Bank and Budapest-based OTP Bank Nyrt, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing a call between an Ukrainian official and investors.

