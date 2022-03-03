5 things to know before the stock market opens Thursday

1. Wall Street looks steady, a day after swinging to rally mode

A trader works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., February 28, 2022.

U.S. stock futures rose modestly Thursday, with a second round of cease-fire talks between Russia and Ukraine set in neighboring Belarus. However, fighting continued on multiple fronts in Ukraine as Russian troops hold outside the capital city of Kyiv. Bond yields dipped after Wednesday's big jump, while oil prices show no signs of cooling off Thursday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 broke a two-session losing streak in Wednesday's strong rally that saw both benchmarks rise roughly 1.8% each. The Nasdaq gained 1.6%.

2. Oil hits nearly 14-year highs; bond yields remain elevated

3. Day 2 for Fed's Powell on Capitol Hill after more jobs data

Federal Reserve chief Jerome Powell testifies before a U.S. House Financial Services Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., March 2, 2022.

The Federal Reserve's meeting later this month, when interest rate hikes are expected to begin, will need to weigh the accompanying increase in inflation that comes with spiking oil prices against the threat of damage to the economy from fallout from the Russia-Ukraine conflict. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell is back on Capitol Hill on Thursday to deliver his semiannual economic assessment to a Senate panel. He told a House committee Wednesday to expect rate increases ahead but noted the implications for the U.S. economy from the Ukraine war are "highly uncertain." The Labor Department on Thursday morning reported fewer-than-expected initial jobless claims of 215,000 for the week ended Feb. 26. The data came a day before the government's monthly employment report and a day after ADP's stronger-than-expected data on hiring at U.S. companies in February.

4. UN says over 1 million fled Ukraine since Russia's invasion

People wait to depart to Lviv by train on the 7th day since start of large-scale Russian attacks in the country, in Dnipro, Ukraine on March 02, 2022.

As Russia's invasion of Ukraine entered its second week, the United Nations said Thursday that more than 1 million people have fled Ukraine, in the swiftest refugee exodus this century. Russia has said Kyiv's residents will be allowed to evacuate the city in the direction of Vasylkiv, to the southwest of the city. With a column of tanks and other vehicles apparently stalled for days outside Kyiv, explosions rocked the Ukrainian capital city overnight. One video on social media showed a huge fireball rising into the sky. The targets of the explosion are not yet known. NBC News was working to verify the social media posts.

5. After earnings, Best Buy jumps 9%, Snowflake tanks nearly 20%

Shoppers exit a Best Buy store during Black Friday sales in Brooklyn, New York, November 26, 2021.

Best Buy on Thursday reported fourth-quarter revenue that fell short of expectations and per-share earnings that matched estimates. However, the stock gained 9% in the premarket, even as the consumer electronics retailer also delivered a weaker-than-expected outlook for fiscal 2022. Best Buy is lapping challenging year-over-year comparisons when the pandemic and stimulus checks fueled sales.

Inside Snowflake's San Mateo headquarters on April 30, 2021.