Struggling homeowners can get between $15,000 and $80,000 from pot of federal money

Most of the pandemic-era forbearance options for struggling homeowners have come to an end, but a pot of money allocated by Congress is still available to them.

The Homeowner Assistance Fund, overseen by the U.S. Department of the Treasury, is a nearly $10 billion federal program established to deliver relief to families behind on their mortgages and other housing-related expenses due to the financial fallout of the public health crisis.

While many homeowners, along with the rest of the economy, are on their way toward a recovery from the darkest days of the pandemic, there continues to be a need for help, said Stockton Williams, executive director of the National Council of State Housing Agencies.

More from Personal Finance:

Is college really worth it?

College enrollment continues to slide

What to be wary of before taking on private student loans

"Data indicate some homeowners who are still experiencing financial and economic stress, particularly those with low incomes and homeowners of color," Williams said.

With other government interventions, including expanded unemployment benefits and rental assistance, getting more attention, many homeowners may not be aware of the assistance available to them, experts say.

Here's what to know about the program.