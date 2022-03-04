As U.S. and European businesses cut ties with Russia, Chinese tech firms remain silent

Pictured in this image is a video screen in Russian President Putin's office in the Novo-Ogaryovo residence showing China's President Xi Jinping, during a bilateral meeting via a video call.

American and European firms have been cutting ties with Russia or at least reducing their business in the country since it invaded Ukraine, but Chinese technology businesses have remained relatively quiet.

CNBC contacted nine major Chinese technology companies but only one provided comment. The rest declined to comment or did not return responses.

While leaders in the U.S., Europe and Asia have denounced and sanctioned Russia and President Vladimir Putin, China has refused to call the attack an invasion.

Apple said Tuesday it stopped selling its products in Russia. The iPhone giant also said that it removed Russian state-backed media outlets RT News and Sputnik News from its App Store around the world except for Russia.

Google has removed both news outlets from its Play Store in Europe too.

Nike made online purchases of its goods unavailable in Russia saying that it cannot guarantee delivery of goods in the country. Meanwhile, major movie studios including Disney and Warner Bros. halted theatrical releases of upcoming films in Russia.