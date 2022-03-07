Robotaxi start-up Pony.ai valued at $8.5 billion after fresh funding

An autonomous vehicle jointly developed by Toyota and Pony.ai is on display during the 3rd China International Import Expo (CIIE) at the National Exhibition and Convention Center on November 5, 2020 in Shanghai, China.

Pony.ai, an autonomous driving company based in the U.S. and China, said Monday it is now valued at $8.5 billion after a fresh injection of funds.

The funding round and relatively high valuation highlights strong investor appetite for a future of self-driving taxis and cars.

Pony.ai was founded in 2016 and backed by automaker Toyota. The company makes driverless systems that can be used by automakers and is a competitor to the likes of Waymo, the self-driving car subsidiary of Google parent Alphabet.

Pony.ai has been testing its robotaxis in the southern Chinese city of Guangzhou and in California. A safety driver is still required behind the wheel.

The start-up has faced some challenges of late. In December, the California Department of Motor Vehicles suspended Pony.ai's driverless testing permit after one of its cars hit a road center divider and a traffic sign in Fremont.

And last year, Pony.ai halted plans to go public in the U.S. as China continued to tighten regulations on the country's technology sector, Reuters reported.

The money from the latest cash injection will go toward hiring, investment in research, testing of driverless taxis and trucking, and pushing toward mass commercial deployment, the company said.