Japan stocks set for lower start as Russia-Ukraine war continues to keep investors on edge
- Futures pointed to a lower open for Japanese stocks.
- The S&P 500 dropped nearly 3% overnight amid fears that higher energy prices stemming from the Russia-Ukraine war could impact the economy and worsen inflation.
SINGAPORE — Shares in Japan looked set for a lower Tuesday start, following heavy losses for the major indexes overnight stateside as the Russia-Ukraine war continues to keep investors on edge.
The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 24,905 while its counterpart in Osaka was at 25,040. That compared against the Nikkei 225's last close at 25,221.41.
In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 climbed 0.12%.
Overnight stateside, the S&P 500 dropped 2.95% to 4,201.09. The Dow Jones Industrial Average shed 797.42 points, or 2.37%, to 32,817.38. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite lagged, falling 3.62% to 12,830.96.
The losses on Wall Street came as investors continue to monitor the potential economic hit of disruptions in the global energy supply as the Russia-Ukraine war continues.
Amid the lingering uncertainty, oil prices have spiked momentarily to their highest levels since July 2008.
Currencies
The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its peers, was at 99.242 following recent turbulence that saw it trading between 99.4 and 98.7.
The Japanese yen traded at 115.30 per dollar, following yesterday's weakening from below 115 against the greenback. The Australian dollar was at $0.7317 after recently declining from above $0.736, shedding some of its gains from last week.