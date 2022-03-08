Japan stocks set for lower start as Russia-Ukraine war continues to keep investors on edge

SINGAPORE — Shares in Japan looked set for a lower Tuesday start, following heavy losses for the major indexes overnight stateside as the Russia-Ukraine war continues to keep investors on edge.

The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 24,905 while its counterpart in Osaka was at 25,040. That compared against the Nikkei 225's last close at 25,221.41.

In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 climbed 0.12%.

Overnight stateside, the S&P 500 dropped 2.95% to 4,201.09. The Dow Jones Industrial Average shed 797.42 points, or 2.37%, to 32,817.38. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite lagged, falling 3.62% to 12,830.96.

The losses on Wall Street came as investors continue to monitor the potential economic hit of disruptions in the global energy supply as the Russia-Ukraine war continues.

Amid the lingering uncertainty, oil prices have spiked momentarily to their highest levels since July 2008.