What to watch today: Futures are flat after S&P 500's worst day in nearly 17 months

The London Metal Exchange halted nickel trading Tuesday after prices quickly doubled to a record high above $100,000 per metric ton, fueled by a race to cover shorts after Western sanctions threatened supply from Russia. (Reuters) Chinese President Xi Jinping called for "maximum restraint" in Ukraine. That's according to Chinese state media. Xi's comments, in a virtual meeting with French and German leaders, were thought to be his strongest yet against Russia, a key economic and strategic ally of China. (CNBC) Evacuations from embattled Ukrainian cities along safe corridors began Tuesday. U.N. officials said the exodus of refugees from Russia's invasion reached 2 million. Previous attempts to lead civilians to safety have crumbled with renewed attacks. (AP) The U.S. has a long way to go before the pandemic is over and life returns to semblance of normalcy as deaths from Covid remain far higher than those from seasonal respiratory viruses such as the flu, a group of two dozen scientists, doctors and public health experts said in a new 136-page report. (CNBC) President Joe Biden is expected to sign a long-awaited executive order this week directing the Justice Department, Treasury and other agencies to study the legal and economic ramifications of creating a U.S. central bank digital currency, Reuters reports. The America250 Foundation, a nonprofit planning the government's observance of the American Revolution's 250th anniversary, has signed a deal with Meta Platforms (FB), giving Facebook 's parent an inside role in producing and promoting the commemoration, The Wall Street Journal reports.

