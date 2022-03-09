Driven by coal, IEA says energy-related CO2 emissions hit their highest level in history in 2021

Energy-related carbon dioxide emissions rose to their highest level in history last year, according to the International Energy Agency, as economies rebounded from the coronavirus pandemic with a heavy reliance on coal.

The IEA found energy-related global CO2 emissions increased by 6% in 2021 to reach a record high of 36.3 billion metric tons. In an analysis published Tuesday, the Paris-based organization pinpointed coal use as being the main driver behind the growth.

"The recovery of energy demand in 2021 was compounded by adverse weather and energy market conditions – notably the spikes in natural gas prices – which led to more coal being burned despite renewable power generation registering its largest ever growth," the IEA said.

The energy agency said its estimate was based on fuel-by-fuel and region-by-region analysis. Breaking its findings down, it said coal was responsible for more than 40% of overall growth in worldwide CO2 emissions last year, hitting a record of 15.3 billion metric tons.

"CO2 emissions from natural gas rebounded well above their 2019 levels to 7.5 billion tonnes," the IEA said, adding that CO2 emissions from oil came in at 10.7 billion metric tons. The emissions from oil were "significantly below pre-pandemic levels" due to "the limited recovery in global transport activity in 2021, mainly in the aviation sector."