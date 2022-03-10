Amazon stock has its second-best day of 2022 on planned 20-for-1 split

Andy Jassy, chief executive officer of Amazon.Com Inc., speaks during the GeekWire Summit in Seattle, Washington, U.S., on Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021.

Amazon shares bucked a down day for the market, rallying more than 5% after the company announced a 20-for-1 stock split and said it will buy back up to $10 billion worth of additional stock.

It was the second-best day of the year for Amazon, which jumped 14% on Feb. 4, after an upbeat fourth-quarter earnings report. The stock closed at $2936.35 on Thursday.

Stock splits don't change a company's fundamental prospects, but they lower the price of each share, potentially attracting a wider swath of investors. In Amazon's case, reducing the share price by 95% could make the company a contender for inclusion in the Dow Jones Industrial Average, which weights its 30 components by stock price rather than by market cap.

Were the split to happen as of Wednesday's close, the cost of each share would go from $2,785.58 to $139.28, and each existing holder would get 19 additional shares for every one they own. Amazon would have the 12th-smallest weighing among Dow stocks, which would put it in the middle of the pack, right alongside Walmart.

"We believe AMZN is one of the biggest companies with a clear pulse on the American economy and not included in the Dow Jones Top 30 Index," wrote Rohit Kulkarni, an analyst at MKM Partners, in a note to clients after the announcement. He recommends buying the stock.