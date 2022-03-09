Stock futures are little changed after S&P 500's best one-day rally since 2020

Traders on the floor of the NYSE, Feb. 28, 2022.

Stock futures were little changed in overnight trading Wednesday after the major indexes posted sharp gains as commodity prices cooled.

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average dipped about 20 points. S&P 500 futures were near flat and Nasdaq 100 futures added 0.1%.

Amazon shares jumped more than 6% in extended trading after the company announced a 20-for-1 stock split and $10 billion buyback. CrowdStrike rallied more than 12% after hours post-earnings.

In Wednesday's regular trading session, the Dow rose 653.61 points, or 2%. The S&P 500 climbed 2.6% for its best day since June 2020. The Nasdaq Composite gained 3.6% for its best day since November 2020.

The moves came as oil prices fell Wednesday after trading at elevated levels recently amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine. WTI crude oil dropped more than 12% in its worst day since November and international benchmark Brent crude oil tumbled 13% for its biggest one-day drop since April 2020.