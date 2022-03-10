Jan. 6 Capitol riot: FBI asks public to help ID more than 350 violent members of Trump mob still at large

The FBI is seeking to identify individuals involved in the violent activities that occurred at the U.S. Capitol and surrounding areas on January 6, 2021. View photos and related information here. If you have any information to provide, visit tips.fbi.gov or call 1-800-CALL-FBI.

The FBI is seeking the public's help in identifying more than 350 people still at large who are believed to have committed violent acts as part of a mob of Trump supporters that invaded the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

That group of "wanted" suspects include more than 250 people "who assaulted police officers," the U.S. Attorney's Office in Washington, D.C., said in a new web post about its prosecutions of Jan. 6 defendants on the heels of the 14-month anniversary of the attack.

About 140 cops from the Capitol Police and Washington police agencies were assaulted during the riot.

Thursday's post by prosecutors includes a link to 16 videos of Capitol riot suspects, a video of two people wanted for assaults on media workers that day, and still images of mob members.

The post comes two days after a federal jury in Washington convicted Texas resident Guy Reffitt, the first person to stand trial on Capitol riot-related charges, of civil disorder, obstruction of an official proceeding, a firearm charge and obstruction of justice.

So far, prosecutors noted Thursday, more than 775 people have been arrested in nearly all 50 states on charges related to the riot. The vast majority of them have been charged with entering or remaining on restricted federal grounds.