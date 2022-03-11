Russia restricts Instagram after its parent Meta allows violent threats against military for Ukraine invasion

Meta logo displayed on a phone screen and Russian flag displayed on a screen in the background are seen in this illustration photo taken in Krakow, Poland on March 1, 2022.

Russia's technology regulatory agency on Friday restricted access to Instagram after parent company Meta Platforms began allowing users in some countries to call for violence against Russia's president and military.

Russia earlier Friday opened a criminal case against Meta and sought to have it declared an extremist organization because of the temporary change in its hate speech policy to permit threats on Instagram and Facebook in the context of Russia's Ukraine invasion.

Roskomnadzor, the Russian Federal Service for Supervision in the Sphere of Telecom, Information Technologies and Mass Communications said the limitations on access to Instagram will be limited "based on the order of the Prosecutor General's Office of the Russian Federation."

Russia already blocked access in the country to Facebook on March 4 after the platform put limits on government-affiliated media outlets on the heels of the Ukraine invasion.

Instagram and Facebook each had more than 60 million users in Russia as of November, according to the data site Statista.

Reuters first reported that change to Meta's hate speech policy Thursday, citing internal emails from the company.

The policy allows Instagram and Facebook users in Russia, Ukraine and Poland to call for the death of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, who are allies.

It also allows calls for violence against Russian soldiers in those three countries, and several others in Eastern Europe, the Baltics, and Western Asia.