LIVE UPDATES
Missiles hit Ukraine site near Poland border; NATO warns Russia could use chemical weapons
This is CNBC's live blog tracking Sunday's developments in the war in Ukraine. See below for the latest updates.
Fighting has intensified around Ukraine's capital, while Russian forces bombard cities across the country, killing civilians who are unable to escape.
Reports have come in that Russian forces hit a military training center near Lviv, in the west of Ukraine near the Poland border.
Meanwhile, Russian forces have made some gains in their attempts to fully seize the besieged port city of Mariupol in the south of the country. Conditions in the city are dire, with civilians trapped there with limited food, water and electricity.
More than 1,500 people have died in attacks on Mariupol to date, the Associated Press reported Sunday, citing the mayor's office. Ukraine's authorities accused Russia of preventing the evacuation of civilians.
Russia targets military site in western Ukraine, near Polish border
Russia has targeted a military training center in western Ukraine, close to the border with Poland, according to Ukrainian authorities.
Lviv's regional military administration said that eight missiles were fired at the International Peacekeeping and Security Centre (IPSC), in Ukraine's Yavoriv district.
That location is around 34 miles (55 km) from Lviv, a major city in the west of Ukraine where thousands of civilians have fled to or passed through as they try to get to Poland.
The IPSC is a training center for the Ukrainian army, particularly for peacekeeping missions. Information about any casualties is being established, the administration said.
At the start of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, its forces attacked predominantly in the north, east and south of the country, but in recent days Moscow has expanded its attacks to sites in the center and west.
— Holly Ellyatt
NATO secretary general warns that Russia may use chemical weapons
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg warned on Sunday that Russia might use chemical weapons against Ukrainians, Reuters reported, citing an interview with a German newspaper.
Stoltenberg told Welt am Sonntag that such an attack would constitute a war crime, but that Russia appeared to be inventing advance justification for using chemical weapons.
"In recent days, we have heard absurd claims about chemical and biological weapons laboratories," said Stoltenberg, who added that the Kremlin was creating a false pretext to justify something that can't be justified.
— Ted Kemp
Russia wants to break Ukraine into 'pseudo-republics,' Zelenskyy says
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a nightly address that Russia is trying to break up the country by creating new "pseudo-republics," the Associated Press reported.
"The occupiers on the territory of the Kherson region are trying to repeat the sad experience of the formation of pseudo-republics," Zelenskyy said, according to AP. "They are blackmailing local leaders, putting pressure on deputies, looking for someone to bribe."
Zelenskyy said that Kherson city council members on Saturday rejected plans for a new republic. Kherson is in Ukraine's south and now under the control of Russian forces.
Before invading Ukraine in late February, Russia "recognized" the Ukrainian regions of Donetsk and Luhansk as new, independent countries.
Russia has supported a separatist war in the east of Ukraine since 2014.
— Ted Kemp