Missiles hit Ukraine site near Poland border; NATO warns Russia could use chemical weapons

Fighting has intensified around Ukraine's capital, while Russian forces bombard cities across the country, killing civilians who are unable to escape.

Reports have come in that Russian forces hit a military training center near Lviv, in the west of Ukraine near the Poland border.

Meanwhile, Russian forces have made some gains in their attempts to fully seize the besieged port city of Mariupol in the south of the country. Conditions in the city are dire, with civilians trapped there with limited food, water and electricity.

More than 1,500 people have died in attacks on Mariupol to date, the Associated Press reported Sunday, citing the mayor's office. Ukraine's authorities accused Russia of preventing the evacuation of civilians.