Meta now says you can't threaten to kill Russia's President Putin on Facebook because of the Ukraine war

Meta Platforms, the parent company of social media giants Facebook and Instagram, clarified Monday that users cannot make posts calling for the assassination of Russia's president Vladimir Putin or other heads of state.

Meta also said that a previously reported temporary easing of its hate speech policy only applies to allowing posts by users in Ukraine making threats to Russian military and "only in the context of speech regarding the Russian military invasion of Ukraine."

The clarification comes days after Reuters first reported that Meta had changed guidance for its hate speech policy in Russia, Ukraine and Poland to allow for such death threats against Putin and his ally Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko because of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Reuters also reported Thursday that Facebook was allowing calls for violence against Russian soldiers in those three countries and several others in Eastern Europe, the Baltics and western Asia.

The clarification comes after Russia opened a criminal inquiry into Meta on Friday because of the change in its hate speech policy, and after the country restricted users' access to Instagram. Russia blocked Facebook on the heels of the invasion after the platform put limits on government-affiliated media outlets