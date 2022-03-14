Ford to ramp up EV offering in Europe, plans major battery facility in Turkey

Ford has laid out plans to roll out three new passenger electric vehicles and four new commercial EVs in Europe by 2024, with the company saying it expected to sell over 600,000 EVs per year in the region by 2026.

The automotive giant also wants all vehicle sales in Europe to be zero-emission by 2035.

In a statement Monday, Ford said the ramp up would commence with the production of a medium-sized electric crossover in Cologne, Germany, in 2023.

Then the manufacture of another electric vehicle in Cologne will start in 2024, while an electric version of the Ford Puma, produced in Romania, will be available the same year.



Ford said the EV production planned for Cologne was now slated to hit 1.2 million vehicles across a period of six years. Investment in the EVs planned for Cologne will amount to $2 billion.

On the commercial vehicle front, four new electric versions in Ford's Transit range will also be produced, starting in 2023.

In comments made Monday, Ford of Europe's chair, Stuart Rowley, said electrification represented "the most transformative change in our industry in over 100 years."