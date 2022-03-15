Eligible taxpayers can claim earned income tax credit in these states

Valeriy_G | iStock | Getty Images

"The earned income tax credit is a great tool for states to use to help lower-income workers because they get to piggyback off the work of the federal government," Auxier said. Workers may receive the federal EITC based on earnings, phasing out above certain income levels, and the state-level tax breaks are typically a percentage of the federal credit, following the same eligibility rules. "They just copy and paste the federal rules, stick them in the state tax code, and then give a percentage of the amount of money that they got from the federal credit," he said. However, every state is different and the latest round of changes may vary, Auxier said. For example, refundable credits may range from 3% in Montana to 50% in Maryland, according to the IRS. There's also an earned income tax credit in New York City worth up to 5% of the federal credit. Still, policy experts say these state-level changes may offer much-needed relief at tax time.

Overall, it's a relatively well-targeted form of tax relief. Katherine Loughead Senior policy analyst at the Tax Foundation

Low-wage workers have been among the hardest hit during the pandemic, said Samantha Waxman, senior policy analyst at the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities. "These folks have been more likely to lose their jobs and their income due to Covid-19," she said. "Or if they work as front-line essential workers and have been able to keep their jobs, they tend to have higher infection risk." Retail, healthcare and food services are among the most common industries for EITC-eligible workers.

"Overall, it's a relatively well-targeted form of tax relief," said Katherine Loughead, senior policy analyst at the Tax Foundation. "It's means-tested in a way that benefits those most in need, while also encouraging participation in the labor force."

Federal EITC boost for 2021