The IRS has sent nearly 30 million refunds. This is the average payment

Despite ongoing challenges, the IRS has sent nearly 30 million tax refunds, worth about $103.2 billion, the agency reported Friday.

While 29% of Americans worry about a smaller refund, according to a Bankrate survey, the average is currently $3,473 through Feb. 25, which is $658 larger than last year's payment of $2,815.

Of course, the average refund may change as millions of Americans file just ahead of the April 18 deadline. The IRS has received about 45.4 million returns so far.

The latest filing season statistics come amid a tough period for the IRS, which is still digging out from millions of unprocessed individual returns from last year.

While the agency issues most refunds within 21 days, several factors may cause delays, including paper-filed returns, payments by mail, errors or returns affected by identity theft.

"We urge extra attention to those who received an economic impact payment or an advance child tax credit last year," IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig said in a statement. "People should make sure they report the correct amount on their tax return to avoid delays."