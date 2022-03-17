Personal finance education is gaining momentum but economics is falling by the wayside, study finds

More states are requiring students to take personal finance education courses before they graduate high school.

There are currently 23 states that mandate a personal finance course for students, according to the 2022 Survey of the States released Thursday from the Council for Economic Education.

Since 2020, the last time the survey was published, two states — Nebraska and New Mexico — have passed legislation ensuring that all students will take a personal finance course before they graduate high school.

"While we're encouraged by some progress in our latest survey, all young people across the country need more and deserve better," said Nan Morrison, president and CEO of the Council for Economic Education.

Unequal progress

There's been consistent momentum in states adding personal finance education in various ways for more than two decades. The number of states that include personal finance in their education standards has jumped to 47 in 2022, from 21 in 1998.

Of course, what is offered and required in those 47 states varies widely, the report found. While 27 states offer a personal finance course in high school, only 23 mandate that students must take one to graduate.

And, of those, only nine courses are a stand-alone personal finance course — the remaining ones are integrated into another class.