Flexible hours allow employees at this company to fit work around their lives

Allison Greenwald, senior product manager at The Alley Group, spent five weeks in Alaska while working a flexible schedule.

Millions of Americans are quitting their jobs and rethinking what they want when it comes to work and work-life balance. Companies are responding, meeting their employees' needs in areas like remote work, flexible hours, four-day workweeks, compensation and more. This story is part of a series looking at the "Great Reshuffle" and the shift in workplace culture that is taking place right now.

Allison Greenwald has a work perk that many Americans are craving — flexibility.

As a senior product manager at information technology and services company The Alley Group, she can work her remote job around other things that may pop up in her life — from errands and doctor's appointments to exercising and traveling.

While there are no hours set by the company, each team decides when to hold meetings. For Greenwald, that means logging in for a 15-minute daily check-in at 11 a.m. Eastern time and some meetings in the afternoon. She does the rest of the work when it suits her.

"I've gotten to do really incredible things," said Greenwald, who is 29 and based in Brooklyn, New York.

"You don't have to be in the same place every week."

So far, the highlight of her time at The Alley Group, which she joined last May, was a five-week trip to Homer, Alaska, in August. She spent a lot of her free time in the weekday afternoons walking and exploring the area. On the weekends, she traveled to different parts of the state to do group hikes.

Since then, she has also spent time in Austin, Las Vegas and Utah. She also periodically visits Vermont.

"I've gone on winter hikes, from 8 to 11, before the day starts," she said. "I've gone on long midday walks."

Yet the flexibility doesn't mean employees are slacking. The work is getting done.

"We have small close-knit teams and so when something doesn't get done, you're letting yourself down, you're letting your team down, and you're letting the company down," Greenwald explained.

"It's a really effective system."