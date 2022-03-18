Treasury yields dip as investors monitor Russia-Ukraine talks

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note fell 3 basis points to 2.1619% at 5 a.m. ET. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond moved 3 basis points lower to 2.4475%. Yields move inversely to prices and 1 basis point is equal to 0.01%.

U.S. Treasury yields dipped on Friday morning, as investors monitored negotiations between Russia and Ukraine.

Russia and Ukraine have so far made little progress in talks to end the war. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Thursday that Russia and Ukraine were not close to signing a cease-fire agreement.

Russian forces have continued to bombard Ukrainian cities, with several missiles hitting an aircraft repair center on the outskirts of Lviv on Friday.

U.S. President Joe Biden is due to speak with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday about the war, as well as the competition between the U.S. and China.

In addition to tracking developments on Russia's attack of Ukraine, investors continue to digest a series of monetary policy decisions made by central banks this week.

The Federal Reserve announced on Wednesday that it would be raising its benchmark interest rate by a quarter of a percentage point, its first hike in more than three years.

Remi Olu-Pitan, head of multi-asset growth and income at Schroders, told CNBC's "Squawk Box Europe" on Friday that while the Fed did strike a hawkish tone on Wednesday, its policy decision was in line with market expectations.