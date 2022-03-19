Activist investors take aim at cloud software after market swoon

Steven Birdsall, chief revenue officer of Anaplan Inc., left, and Frank Calderoni, president and chief executive officer of Anaplan Inc., center, talk to a trader during the company's initial public offering on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange in New York on Oct. 12, 2018.

Activist investors this week took aim at a beaten-down sector of the stock market: cloud software.

It started early Thursday, when Ancora Holdings sent a letter to the board of Everbridge, whose software helps companies respond to emergencies. Everbridge's last CEO resigned abruptly in December, and Ancora is urging the company to find a buyer rather than a new leader.

Later on Thursday, two hedge funds known for activism campaigns disclosed stakes in financial planning software vendor Anaplan and said they were looking to install four people on the company's board.

While Everbridge and Anaplan face very different internal challenges, they're part of a group that's been battered this year as investors have rotated out of growth and risk and into areas like energy and utilities.

Prior to this year's market swoon, activists largely avoided cloud companies. The stocks, for the most part, dramatically outperformed the market for several years, leaving little opportunity to unlock value. And most companies in the space don't possess the level of operating profit that activists prefer.

The most notable exceptions were file-sharing app Box and big data software company Cloudera, which had both underperformed their peers.

Box emerged victorious in a proxy fight with Starboard Value in September, with shareholders reelecting CEO Aaron Levie and two other incumbent board members and turning away Starboard's three board nominees. Cloudera went private last year after prominent activist Carl Icahn took a position in the stock.

With the cloud basket tumbling to start the year, activists are showing their readiness to make the leap. The WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund has fallen 21% since the start of 2022, while the S&P 500 index is down 6.4%.