European markets head for lower open as Russia-Ukraine pressure continues

LONDON — European stocks are expected to open lower on Monday as pressure from the Russia-Ukraine war continues to weigh on global sentiment.

The U.K.'s FTSE index is seen opening 1 point lower at 7,406, Germany's DAX 47 points lower at 14,320, France's CAC 40 down 33 points at 6,577 and Italy's FTSE MIB 176 points lower at 23,489, according to data from IG.

Global markets continue to be roiled by events in Ukraine as the war continues. Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned at the weekend that if peace talks with Russian leader Vladimir Putin fail, it would mean the start of a third global war.

"If these attempts fail, that would mean that this is a third world war," Zelenskyy said in an interview with CNN's Fareed Zakaria that aired Sunday morning.

Ukrainian and Russian officials have met intermittently for peace talks, which have failed to progress to key concessions.