Two states are temporarily suspending their gas taxes and others could follow. But don't expect big savings

A sign reflects the price per gallon of fuel at a gas station on March 10, 2022 in Miami, Florida.

Americans are feeling the pinch of rising gas prices. Now two states — Maryland and Georgia — are temporarily suspending their gas taxes in order to help their residents save money.

Other states could follow by putting their own gas tax holidays in place.

Maryland lawmakers have suspended the state gas tax for 30 days, which will save drivers 36.1 cents per gallon on gas, or 36.85 cents per gallon on diesel fuel. The gas tax holiday could cost the state almost $100 million.

Georgia's suspension of its gas tax is slated to last through May 31. The state typically applies levies of 29.1 cents per gallon on gas, and 32.6 cents per gallon on diesel.

The national average price of a gallon of gas is currently $4.24, up from $2.88 one year ago, according to AAA.

"We saw the pain at the pump with the rapidly rising prices that everybody across the country was seeing, and we decided we wanted to take some urgent immediate action," Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, a Republican, told CNBC's "Squawk Box" on Tuesday.

More than a dozen states are reportedly considering taking similar measures. There are proposals on Capitol Hill to suspend the federal gas tax, which is 18.4 cents per gallon.

"I think that we're going to have a bunch of states that temporarily suspend gas taxes in the coming weeks and months," said Jared Walczak, vice president of state projects at the Tax Foundation.

A federal gas tax holiday is "certainly possible," he said.