Investing in the stock market is more important than ever amid rising inflation

Prices are rising, squeezing consumer budgets more than they've seen in the last 40 years.

It also means that for many investors, it may be more important than ever to continue to put their long-term savings in the stock market.

That's because over time, investing in equities is generally a good way to outrun inflation. For example, the average annual return of the S&P 500 Index is about 10%, higher than the 7.9% annual inflation seen in February.

"Historically, being invested in equities is really the only good way to stay ahead of inflation," said Eric Henderson, president of the annuity business segment at Nationwide Financial. "Equities can be volatile but for the long run that has been a winning formula in the past."

Balance higher prices and savings

In the current environment, where Americans are grappling with higher inflation and rising interest rates, saving for the long-term can become more difficult.

The recent volatility seen in equities — spurred by the Fed hiking rates and the war in Ukraine — may have also unnerved some investors.

But experts recommend continuing to invest consistently, if possible, especially for those with longer time horizons.