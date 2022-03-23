Londoners urged to avoid 'unnecessary car journeys' after mayor triggers high pollution alert

The Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, has issued a high pollution alert for the U.K. capital.

LONDON — Mayor of London Sadiq Khan has issued a high pollution alert for the U.K. capital, telling those with lung and heart problems to "avoid physical exertion" for its duration.

In a statement, authorities said London was experiencing "imported pollution from the continent alongside a build-up of local emissions." The high pollution alert was issued Tuesday and also covers March 23 and 24. It is the first since August 2020.

"I'm urging Londoners to look after each other by choosing to walk, cycle or take public transport, avoiding unnecessary car journeys, stopping engine idling and not burning wood or garden waste, all of which contributes to high levels of pollution," Khan said.

He added that the above was "particularly important in order to protect those who are more vulnerable to high pollution."

Globally, air pollution is a serious problem. The World Health Organization states that 4.2 million deaths happen each year "as a result of exposure to ambient (outdoor) air pollution."