Consumers felt the pinch at the pump with rising gas prices in February. Here's who was affected the most

Gas prices stay high as people line up for discounted prices at Costco. Regular at $5.39 per gallon.

Low-earners bore the brunt of the economic fallout after the initial onset of Covid-19.

Now, as gas prices have spiked and historic high inflation drives consumer costs up, that same cohort is feeling the biggest pinch to their budgets, according to a new report on February data from Morning Consult.

People with $50,000 or less in annual income already have thinner margins between the money they take home and what they spend, according to Kayla Bruun, economic analyst at Morning Consult.

Now, people in that income group are seeing those margins erode, she said.

More from Personal Finance:

Why a federal gas tax holiday won't save consumers much

Inflation is costing households $300 more a month

Why the Fed raises interest rates to combat inflation

Meanwhile, higher-earners have been able to absorb the cost increases without necessarily disrupting their spending.

"Lower-income adults are really feeling these gas prices; they're having to cut back on discretionary spending," Bruun said.

"The highest-income earners, those earning $100,000 per year or more, were actually able to increase their purchases and celebrate the end of omicron, to a certain extent, in February," she said.