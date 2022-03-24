Japan stocks set for opening losses as oil prices jump again

SINGAPORE — Shares in Japan looked set for opening declines on Thursday after oil prices jumped around 5% on Wednesday.

The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 27,445 while its counterpart in Osaka was at 27,410. That compared against the Nikkei 225's last close at 28,040.16.

In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 dipped 0.24% in morning trade.

Investors will monitor oil moves after prices rose on Wednesday, with international Brent crude futures now sitting at $121.60, a sharp rise from levels below $112 seen earlier in the week.

Oil prices have been volatile for weeks since Russia's invasion of Ukraine as investors assess the war's impact on oil supply along with other concerns such as a Covid outbreak in China.

Hong Kong-listed shares of Chinese tech giant Tencent will also be watched by investors after the firm on Wednesday posted its slowest revenue growth on record. Tencent also said it is 'exploring' a financial holding company for WeChat Pay if required by Chinese regulators.