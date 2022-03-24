EU leaders send a message to China: Use your leverage to stop Putin

BRUSSELS, Belgium — EU leaders had one message for Beijing as they gathered in Brussels to discuss new sanctions against Russia: stop President Vladimir Putin.

Chinese authorities have so far refused to fully condemn Russia's unprovoked invasion of its neighbor and have supported Moscow's complaints about NATO expansion.

United States officials have also said that Russia has asked China for military and economic support — something that the Kremlin and Beijing have both denied.

Speaking to CNBC Thursday, Italy's Prime Minister Mario Draghi said: "China is [the] most important country, they can be crucial in the peace process, they have lots of leverage, a lot of leverage, and so we are all waiting."

Latvia's Prime Minister Arturs Karins also told CNBC: "China has a choice, it's rather a simple choice: put your lot in with Russia — that is waging war against Ukraine, bombing women, children, hospitals — or find a way to work with Europe, with the U.S. and with western democracies."

Finland's Prime Minister Sanna Marin also called China a "major player" and said the European Union had to make sure "China is on the right side of history with this war."