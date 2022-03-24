Putin has made a 'big mistake,' NATO says; Ukraine appears to be retaking ground

A Makariv residential building destroyed by Russian shelling is shown in an image taken March 16, 2022. The town near Kyiv is the scene of more fighting this week.

Ukrainian defenders in the vicinity of Kyiv are mounting successful counterattacks near the capital and appear to be retaking lost ground, the British Defence Ministry said Wednesday night, though reports from the area partially contradicted those claims.

The ministry said in an intelligence update that Ukraine is bringing "increasing pressure" northeast of Kyiv, where a long-stalled advance by Russian troops has left them facing "considerable supply and morale issues."

Ukrainian forces have probably retaken the towns of Makariv and Moschun, said the ministry.

Moschun is close to Kyiv and due north, while Makariv is about 20 miles (32 km) due west of the capital.

The Ukrainian government first claimed to have retaken Makariv on Tuesday. Journalists from the Washington Post who were in the vicinity reported on Wednesday evening that Ukrainian soldiers were in the town, but it was still being struck by Russian artillery.

The U.K. ministry added that there is "a realistic possibility that Ukrainian forces are now able to encircle Russian units in Bucha and Irpin." Both of those towns border Kyiv's western city limits.

CNBC was unable to independently corroborate the ministry's claims. The situation on the ground in Ukraine is fluid and often impossible to verify.

"It is likely that successful counter attacks by Ukraine will disrupt the ability of Russian forces to reorganise and resume their own offensive towards Kyiv," the Defence Ministry said.

— Ted Kemp