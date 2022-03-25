Treasury Secretary Yellen sees no need for China sanctions as U.S. tries to deter aid to Russia

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Friday said she does not believe the U.S. should impose sanctions on China because of its ties to Russia. "I don't think that that's necessary or appropriate," the Treasury secretary told "Squawk Box" of potential penalties on Beijing. "Senior administration officials are talking privately and quietly with China to make sure that they understand our position." "We would be very concerned if they were to supply weapons to Russia, or to try to evade the sanctions that we've put in place on the Russian financial system and the central bank," she said. "We don't see that happening at this point." The Treasury secretary's remarks come as NATO leaders step up their efforts to warn China against enabling Russia's assault on Ukraine.

U.S. Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen speaks to employees after touring The Denver Mint, One of the two locations manufacturing coins for the new American Women Quarters Program, which includes the Maya Angelou quarter dollar coin, in Denver, Colorado, March 11, 2022. Jason Connolly | Pool | Reuters

The U.S. and its allies have for weeks warned Beijing that it would face severe consequences if it would aid Moscow by providing arms, offering alternative trade routes or creating disinformation campaigns. China has not fully denounced Russia's unprovoked attack on its neighbor, and like Russian President Vladimir Putin, has complained about NATO's expansion. U.S. officials have also said that Russia has asked China for military and economic assistance, a charge both countries deny. President Joe Biden last week threatened Chinese leader Xi Jinping with unspecified consequences if Beijing supports Moscow as it works to capture the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv. While it is unclear how the White House would penalize Beijing, it would likely call on the Treasury Department to expand its economic sanctions. In the interview, Yellen also touched on how both Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the Covid-19 pandemic have emphasized the importance of securing U.S. supply chains. "Maybe American businesses have focused on efficiency and organizing supply chains in ways that lower costs but impair resilience," she said. "And resiliency in supply chains is a high priority of the administration."