European markets head for higher open ahead of Ukraine-Russia talks

LONDON — European stocks are expected to build on gains from the previous day, opening higher on Tuesday ahead of another round of Ukraine-Russia talks.

The U.K.'s FTSE index is seen opening 29 points higher at 7,508, Germany's DAX 93 points higher at 14,555, France's CAC 40 up 40 points at 6,652 and Italy's FTSE MIB 181 points higher at 24,289, according to data from IG.

The higher open expected in Europe comes as investors in the region remain focused on developments in Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Face-to-face talks between the two sides are set to continue this week, with delegations from both countries traveling to Turkey as talks resume Tuesday.

Ukrainian officials said they would not be opening any humanitarian corridors Monday to allow the evacuation of civilians in light of intelligence that suggested Russian forces may be planning an attack on the evacuation routes.