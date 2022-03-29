Russia's invasion has made energy security a hot topic. The U.S. thinks hydrogen could be the answer

Concerns related to both the energy transition and energy security have been thrown into sharp relief by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Russia is a major supplier of oil and gas, and over the past few weeks a number of major economies have laid out plans to reduce their reliance on its hydrocarbons.

On Friday, the U.S. and the European Commission issued a statement on energy security in which they announced the creation of a joint task force on the subject.

The parties said the U.S. would "strive to ensure" at least 15 billion cubic meters of extra liquefied natural gas volumes for the EU this year. They added this would be expected to increase in the future.

Commenting on the agreement, President Joe Biden said the U.S. and EU would also "work together to take concrete measures to reduce dependence on natural gas — period — and to maximize … the availability and use of renewable energy."

All of the above speaks to the huge task facing governments around the world who say they want to reduce their reliance on fossil fuels, prevent the worst effects of climate change and simultaneously safeguard energy security.

The challenges and opportunities facing the energy sector were addressed on Monday during a panel discussion at the Atlantic Council's Global Energy Forum in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

During the panel, which was moderated by CNBC's Hadley Gamble, the CEO of Italian oil and gas firm Eni sought to highlight the current tensions facing his sector.

Claudio Descalzi said, historically, a wide variety of resources had been harnessed. "We know very well that in the last 200 years, all the different energy vectors [have] … been added," he said. "So coal, plus oil, plus gas and plus renewables."

"We never found a source, or energy source, that replaced everything. It's crazy to think that there is something that can replace everything."