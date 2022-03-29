What to watch today: Stocks set to rise, with Dow, S&P 500 on winning streaks

U.S. stock futures pointed to a higher open Tuesday and a fourth straight session of gains for both the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 and a back-to-back advance for the Nasdaq . Growing hope for a Russia-Ukraine ceasefire appeared to help investor sentiment. (CNBC) All three benchmarks turned losses intraday Monday into gains by the close. The Dow and S&P 500 were roughly 5% below their early January record closes. The Nasdaq, while clawing its way higher recently, was still in a correction , down more than 10% from its November 2021 record close. (CNBC)

Peace talks between Russian and Ukrainian delegates resumed in Istanbul on Tuesday. As negotiations began, three humanitarian corridors have been opened in Ukraine. Meanwhile, Deputy U.S. Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo told CNBC on Tuesday that America will hold accountable anyone seeking to help Russia bypass sanctions. (CNBC)



* Biden says his ‘moral outrage’ at Putin does not signal a U.S. policy shift (CNBC)

The New York Attorney General Office's probe of the Trump Organization has "uncovered significant evidence," suggesting the financial statements at the former president's company for more than a decade relied on misleading valuations of its real estate assets, the office said Tuesday in a court filing. (CNBC)



Donald Trump likely broke the law by "corruptly" attempting to obstruct the Jan. 6, 2021 certification by Congress of Joe Biden's Electoral College presidential win, a federal judge said in a civil court ruling. The judge rejected a bid to withhold documents from the House committee investigating the Capitol riot. (CNBC)

The SEC has charged three software engineers at cloud software vendor Twilio (TWLO) and several of their friends and family members with involvement in an insider trading scheme. The group generated over $1 million in profits, the SEC said. (CNBC)

Vice President Kamala Harris on Wednesday will join a group that includes leaders of corporate giants to promote a $4.7 billion commitment to boosting minority-owned businesses and underrepresented communities in Washington, D.C., and surrounding areas. (CNBC)

FedEx (FDX) said late Monday that Fred Smith will step down on June 1 as CEO of the package delivery giant he founded. He'll be succeeded by FedEx President and Chief Operating Officer Raj Subramaniam. Smith will become executive chairman. FedEx, which the 77-year-old founded, started operations in 1973. (AP)

Dairy Queen is expanding its burger offerings as the fast-food chain looks beyond Blizzards and other desserts. The new Stackburger line is Dairy Queen's biggest menu expansion in two decades. Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.a) has owned Dairy Queen for 25 years. (CNBC)



* Domino’s Pizza China operator files for Hong Kong listing (CNBC)