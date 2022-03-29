‘We will come and we will find you’: U.S. issues warning to anyone helping Russia bypass sanctions

Wally Adeyemo, deputy U.S. Treasury secretary, speaks during a news conference at the Department of Justice in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Monday, Nov. 8, 2021.

The U.S. will hold accountable any actor that seeks to help Russia bypass economic sanctions amid the Kremlin's unprovoked onslaught on Ukraine, Deputy U.S. Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo told CNBC on Tuesday.

The U.S. and international allies have imposed a barrage of punitive measures against Russia since the country launched its invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24.

The conflict has triggered a devastating humanitarian crisis, sent shockwaves through financial markets and left Russia increasingly isolated on the global stage.

"We have not seen to date that Russia has been able to evade our sanctions in a meaningful way, but we know that they are attempting to do so and we know they are going to try and use every means possible," Adeyemo told CNBC's "Street Signs Europe."

He cited cryptocurrencies and opaque shell companies as possible means that Russia may exploit to bypass the economic sanctions.

"What we want to make very clear to crypto exchanges, to financial institutions, to individuals, to anyone who may be in a position to help Russia take advantage and evade our sanctions: We will hold you accountable," Adeyemo said.