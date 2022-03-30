5 things to know before the stock market opens Wednesday

1. Wall Street looks lower after logging a multiday winning streak

Traders on the floor of the NYSE, March 29, 2022. Source: NYSE

2. Yields no longer inverted; mortgage rates soar hurting refi demand

The yield spread between the 5-year and the 30-year Treasurys was no longer inverted early Wednesday. The 5-year yield flipped above the 30-year on Monday for the first time since 2006 and stayed that way Tuesday. The 2-year Treasury yield and the benchmark 10-year yield went virtually flat Tuesday and remained close early Wednesday.

Treasury yields

Mortgage rates surged last week, driving total home loan volume down 6.8%. The Mortgage Bankers Association said the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage shot up 0.3 percentage point to 4.8% in the week ended March 25, the largest one-week increase since February 2011. That sent refinance applications down 15% week over week and down a whopping 60% from a year ago. Home loan purchase demand increased 1% for the week but was 10% lower than the same week one year ago.

3. ADP says U.S. companies added 455,000 jobs in March

Pedestrians walk past a Now Hiring sign in Arlington, Virginia, on March 16, 2022. Stefani Reynolds | AFP | Getty Images

Two days before the government's March employment report, the last one before the Federal Reserve's early May meeting, ADP said Wednesday morning that U.S. companies added 455,000 jobs in March, basically matching estimates. The total was below the upwardly revised 486,000 in February and brought ADP's first-quarter private payrolls count to 1.45 million. The ADP data during Covid has not been a great indicator of what the government's jobs report might show. The Fed has to balance worries about economic growth and a recession against soaring prices. Central bankers are expected to get more aggressive with interest rate hikes to fight inflation.

4. Russia's pledge to scale back Ukraine attacks met with skepticism

A completely destroyed building is seen after Russian shelling in the Sviatoshinsky district of Kyiv, Ukraine on March 30, 2022. Metin Aktas | Anadolu Agency | Getty Images

Russian attacks on Ukraine continued Wednesday, one day after Moscow promised to reduce its military activity near the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv and the northern city of Chernihiv. Russia's pledge to scale back its aggression was met with skepticism from Ukraine, the United States and Britain. Russian and Ukrainian delegates met in Istanbul on Tuesday. Ukraine's delegation laid out a framework under which the country would declare itself neutral and its security would be guaranteed by an array of other nations.

5. Health regulators clear another round of Covid vaccine boosters

Vials with Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine labels are seen in this illustration picture taken March 19, 2021. Dado Ruvic | Reuters

The Food and Drug Administration cleared fourth Pfizer and Moderna Covid vaccine shots for everyone age 50 and older as top health officials declared the more contagious omicron subvariant, BA.2, the dominant version of Covid-19 in the U.S. The FDA also authorized a fifth dose for certain younger people with compromised immune systems. People aged 12 and older with weakened immune systems are eligible for a Pfizer fifth dose, and immunocompromised 18-year-olds and older are eligible for Moderna. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention quickly signed off on the decision.

A healthcare worker fills a syringe from a vial with a dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine against the COVID-19 coronavirus as South Africa proceeds with its inoculation campaign at the Klerksdorp Hospital on February 18, 2021. Phill Magakoe | AFP | Getty Images