If you're a new retiree whose income has dropped, you may need to appeal Medicare premium surcharges

Sometimes, new retirees who sign up for Medicare may find themselves paying extra monthly charges for premiums.

Yet for those whose income drops at retirement, it may be possible to change that.

Roughly 7% of Medicare's 63.3 million beneficiaries with income above a set threshold pay "income-related monthly adjustment amounts," or IRMAAs, in addition to the standard premiums for Part B (outpatient care) and Part D (prescription drugs). Yet the surcharge is based on your most recent tax return available (often from two years earlier), which may not accurately reflect your income in retirement.

And while you can appeal IRMAAs, it's generally not something you can do ahead of your Medicare coverage kicking in or before the Social Security Administration sends you a "benefit determination letter."

"Often we see beneficiaries get a bill for the standard premium just after the Part B enrollment, and then they get a second bill weeks later with the addition of the IRMAA," said Danielle Roberts, co-founder of insurance firm Boomer Benefits.

"Since the Social Security Administration is not making that initial determination in time for the IRMAA to even make its way on the first premium bill, you don't want to be trying to ask for reconsideration of a decision that has yet to be made," Roberts said.