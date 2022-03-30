What to watch today: Wall Street looks lower after logging a multiday winning streak

BY THE NUMBERS

IN THE NEWS TODAY

STOCKS TO WATCH

Five Below (FIVE) slid 3.4% in premarket trading following a mixed quarterly report. Five Below beat estimates by a penny with quarterly earnings of $2.49 per share, but both revenue and comparable sales came in below analyst forecasts. RH (RH) fell 2.8% in premarket trading after the high-end furniture retailer reported lower-than-expected revenue for its latest quarter, although its profit came in slightly above Wall Street forecasts. The company formerly called Restoration Hardware also announced a 3-for-1 stock split. Lululemon (LULU) rallied 7.4% in premarket action despite a quarterly revenue miss. The athletic apparel company reported an adjusted quarterly profit of $3.37 per share, 9 cents above estimates, and issued upbeat guidance for 2022. Lululemon also announced a $1 billion share buyback program. Micron Technology (MU) reported an adjusted quarterly profit of $2.14 per share, 17 cents above estimates. The computer chip maker also reported better-than-expected revenue. Micron issued an upbeat revenue, and the stock jumped 4% in the premarket. Chewy (CHWY) plunged 13.5% in premarket trading after top and bottom line misses for its latest quarter. The pet products seller lost 15 cents per share, wider than the 8-cent loss that analysts were anticipating, as labor costs rose and profit margins shrunk. Norfolk Southern (NSC) rose 2% in premarket trading after the railroad operator announced a new $10 billion share buyback program. WeWork (WE) Chief Executive Officer Sandeep Mathrani has added the additional role of chairman at the office-sharing company. He fills the void created when former Chairman Marcelo Claure left earlier this year. WeWork added 3% in the premarket. Pearson (PSO) slumped 7% in the premarket after private equity firm Apollo said it was unable to reach an agreement with the educational publisher on a possible takeover bid, and does not intend to make an offer. Wayfair (W) dropped 4.5% in premarket trading after Loop Capital downgraded the stock to "sell" from "hold," predicting a negative impact from Fed tightening and the end of Covid-related stimulus.

WATERCOOLER