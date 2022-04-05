European Union to propose ban on Russian coal imports, sources say

Luxembourg — The European Commission will propose that Russian coal is part of a new round of sanctions against the Kremlin for its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.

Two EU officials, who did not want to be named due to the sensitivity of the talks, told CNBC Tuesday that the Commission will propose banning coal imports from Russia.

Imposing sanctions on the Russian energy sector has been a challenge for the EU given the high level of dependency that some countries have on Moscow.

However, mounting evidence of war crimes committed by Russian forces in Ukraine has pushed the executive arm of the EU to add coal to a fifth package of sanctions against Moscow.

France's President Emmanuel Macron, for instance, said Monday that the bloc should go ahead with sanctions against Russian oil and coal in the wake of these reports.

The new set of measures will be discussed by European ambassadors Wednesday. Final approval of the sanctions won't happen until after talks end, and the proposals could still change before the ambassadors meet.