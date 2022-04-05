LIVE UPDATES
Ukraine warns Borodyanka atrocities may be worse than Bucha's; Zelenskyy to address UN. Follow our live updates
This is CNBC's live blog tracking Tuesday's developments on the war in Ukraine. See below for the latest updates.
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has pledged to pursue allegations of war crimes against Russian forces in occupied regions of the country.
Zelenskyy said more than 300 people were killed and tortured in the town of Bucha, a suburb near the capital of Kyiv, reflecting on what he described as a "hard and emotional" day after visiting the area.
Images of the devastation in Bucha prompted an outpouring of international condemnation and promises of further punitive sanctions to isolate the Kremlin on the global stage.
Russia has denied allegations against them and claims, without providing evidence, that graphic footage of dead bodies in Bucha has been faked.
U.S. President Joe Biden called Russia's Vladimir Putin a "war criminal" and says he should face trial over the reported atrocities.
Zelenskyy on Tuesday is expected to address an emergency meeting of the United Nations Security Council.
Zelenskyy says Borodyanka atrocities may be even worse than those in Bucha
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has warned that reported atrocities in Borodyanka, an urban settlement near Kyiv, could be worse than the devastation seen in Bucha.
Speaking in his nightly address to the Ukrainian people, Zelenskyy said more than 300 were killed and tortured in the town of Bucha, a suburb near the capital of Kyiv. However, the number of victims of Russia's onslaught in Borodyanka could be even larger.
"We already have information that in Borodyanka and some other freed towns, the amount of victims can be even larger," Zelenskyy said via Telegram, according to a translation.
"The occupiers will be held responsible. We are already doing everything as fast as we can to find all the Russian soldiers involved in these crimes," he added.
— Sam Meredith
Ukraine warns Russia preparing offensive to establish full control over Donetsk, Luhansk
Russian forces are preparing to launch an offensive in east Ukraine, seeking to establish full control of the breakaway regions of Donetsk and Luhansk, according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
According to the statement, Russian forces are continuing to block the northeast city of Kharkiv, with "constant artillery shelling" destroying residential areas and infrastructure.
Russian forces have launched massive artillery and airstrikes on the besieged southern port city of Mariupol, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said. Russian troops were also reported to have shelled the southern city of Mykolayiv with cluster munitions prohibited by the Geneva Convention.
— Sam Meredith
China's foreign minister speaks with Ukrainian counterpart for the first time in a month
China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi spoke to his Ukrainian counterpart, Dmytro Kuleba, on a phone call state media said was made at Ukraine's request.
This is the first reported high-level conversation between the countries since March 1, when Kuleba asked Beijing to use its ties with Moscow to stop Russia's invasion, the Ukrainian foreign ministry said at the time.
Wang repeated China's message that peace and stability should be achieved through negotiation, according to state media.
Kuleba tweeted: "Grateful to my Chinese counterpart for solidarity with civilian victims."
"We both share the conviction that ending the war against Ukraine serves common interests of peace, global food security, and international trade," he added.
— Chelsea Ong