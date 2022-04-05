Ukraine warns Borodyanka atrocities may be worse than Bucha's; Zelenskyy to address UN. Follow our live updates

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has pledged to pursue allegations of war crimes against Russian forces in occupied regions of the country.

Zelenskyy said more than 300 people were killed and tortured in the town of Bucha, a suburb near the capital of Kyiv, reflecting on what he described as a "hard and emotional" day after visiting the area.

Images of the devastation in Bucha prompted an outpouring of international condemnation and promises of further punitive sanctions to isolate the Kremlin on the global stage.

Russia has denied allegations against them and claims, without providing evidence, that graphic footage of dead bodies in Bucha has been faked.

U.S. President Joe Biden called Russia's Vladimir Putin a "war criminal" and says he should face trial over the reported atrocities.

Zelenskyy on Tuesday is expected to address an emergency meeting of the United Nations Security Council.