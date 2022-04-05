Zelenskyy calls for a Nuremberg-style tribunal to investigate and prosecute Russian war crimes

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attends an interview with some of the Russian media via videolink, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Kyiv, Ukraine March 27, 2022. Ukrainian Presidential Press Service | via Reuters

WASHINGTON — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called for a Nuremberg-style tribunal to investigate and prosecute Russian war crimes in a Tuesday speech before the United Nations Security Council. "The Russian military and those who gave them orders must be brought to justice immediately for war crimes in Ukraine," Zelenskyy said in a nearly 20-minute speech before the international forum. Zelenskyy's appearance before the United Nations Security Council follows Ukrainian claims that at least 300 civilians were tortured and killed in Bucha by Russian troops. The bodies were discovered after Moscow withdrew its troops from the suburb near Ukraine's capital. Zelenskyy described the aftermath in Bucha, which he saw firsthand on Monday, as a "genocide" and accused Russia of war crimes. "The massacre in our city of Bucha is only one, unfortunately, only one of many examples of what the occupiers have been doing on our land for the past 41 days," Zelenskyy said, adding that "the world has yet to see" what Russia has done elsewhere in Ukraine.

President Volodymyr Zelensky (C) walks in the town of Bucha, just northwest of the Ukrainian capital Kyiv on April 4, 2022. Ronaldo Schemidt | AFP | Getty Images

Over the weekend, Russia faced renewed global outrage as horrific images emerged of bodies scattered across the streets, some with their hands tied and gunshot wounds to the back of the head. "Anyone who has given criminal orders and carried out them by killing our people will be brought before the tribunal which should be similar to the Nuremberg tribunals," Zelenskyy said. Zelenskyy's remarks come ahead of a U.S.-led proposal to suspend Russia from the Human Rights Council. U.S. Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield introduced the proposal to the United Nations Security Council, where Russia holds a permanent membership and wields the right to veto resolutions. "Based on the currently available information, the United States has assessed that members of Russia's forces have committed war crimes in Ukraine," Thomas-Greenfield said on Tuesday. "Given the growing mountain of evidence, Russia should not have a position of authority in a body whose purpose, whose very purpose is to promote respect for human rights. Not only is this the height of hypocrisy, it is dangerous," she said. She said Russia's membership on the council hurts its credibility, "undermines the entire UN and it is just plain wrong."

U.S. Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield speaks at the 11th emergency special session of the 193-member U.N. General Assembly on Russia's invasion of Ukraine, at the United Nations Headquarters in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., March 2, 2022. Carlo Allegri | Reuters